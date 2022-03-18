Swing Dunk Feedback Event!

Hello Swing Squad!
After the Swing Pass Season 2, Perks Page, Swing Shot Training update update, we are starting a Feedback Event to know the players' thoughts.
You can participate until 03.31 (Thu), and the event participation reward (200 credits) will be sent on 04.04 (Mon).
Check the link for details!
English
https://forms.gle/a2hwRP9CUnrRDqiv6
French
https://forms.gle/6y1vEjE9cKnQ7iN57
German
https://forms.gle/W2Jxv48797hiXFq79
Italian
https://forms.gle/sWjnFQpqgu2Nt1Yp6
Korean
https://forms.gle/5G6YCVBKjgxBunbS7
Polish
https://forms.gle/dVfbH1x7qLgmkp9NA
Portuguese
https://forms.gle/zvjsp6oN7MbB47jK9
Russian
https://forms.gle/1bzGuje26gQruwPCA
Simplified Chinese
https://forms.gle/ioGSmj86S3pAx6wn9
Spanish
https://forms.gle/pDtTzBdchsA6VoLYA
Traditional Chinese
https://forms.gle/5QjxH8MNeFsakhxN8
Turkish
https://forms.gle/BhNZmHpAjXxKWWYg6
Thank you
P.S. Make sure to follow us on our social media to get all the latest Swing Dunk news!
Discord : https://discord.gg/teh56QxqUc
Twitter : https://twitter.com/SwingDunk
YouTube : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6OHiq5AQgdrQV5t7kU46uQ
TikTok : https://www.tiktok.com/@swing_dunk
Changed depots in alpha branch