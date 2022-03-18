 Skip to content

Swing Dunk update for 18 March 2022

Swing Dunk Feedback Event!

Share · View all patches · Build 8396065 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Swing Squad!

After the Swing Pass Season 2, Perks Page, Swing Shot Training update update, we are starting a Feedback Event to know the players' thoughts.
You can participate until 03.31 (Thu), and the event participation reward (200 credits) will be sent on 04.04 (Mon).

 

Check the link for details!

English
https://forms.gle/a2hwRP9CUnrRDqiv6

French
https://forms.gle/6y1vEjE9cKnQ7iN57

German
https://forms.gle/W2Jxv48797hiXFq79

Italian
https://forms.gle/sWjnFQpqgu2Nt1Yp6

Korean
https://forms.gle/5G6YCVBKjgxBunbS7

Polish
https://forms.gle/dVfbH1x7qLgmkp9NA

Portuguese
https://forms.gle/zvjsp6oN7MbB47jK9

Russian
https://forms.gle/1bzGuje26gQruwPCA

Simplified Chinese
https://forms.gle/ioGSmj86S3pAx6wn9

Spanish
https://forms.gle/pDtTzBdchsA6VoLYA

Traditional Chinese
https://forms.gle/5QjxH8MNeFsakhxN8

Turkish
https://forms.gle/BhNZmHpAjXxKWWYg6

 

Thank you

P.S. Make sure to follow us on our social media to get all the latest Swing Dunk news!

Discord : https://discord.gg/teh56QxqUc
Twitter : https://twitter.com/SwingDunk
YouTube : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6OHiq5AQgdrQV5t7kU46uQ
TikTok : https://www.tiktok.com/@swing_dunk

Changed depots in alpha branch

View more data in app history for build 8396065
Swing Dunk Content Depot 1477631
