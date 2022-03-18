 Skip to content

Virago update for 18 March 2022

Patch 1.0

Patch 1.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you all for your amazing feedback! I have started working on all the Patch releases and some more ideas that you guys recommended.

Patch includes:
Better navigation system
Faster attack speed
Increased HitBoxes
Graphics improvements

Changed files in this update

