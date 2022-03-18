 Skip to content

Paper Wizards update for 18 March 2022

0.05 Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 8395806 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone!

This update I was adding some better functionality to the settings menu, now it's not only Sound On/Off but allows you to rebind keys, adjust GUI visibility, mouse sensitivity and FOV.

Full Change-Log:

  • Reworked interaction indications to be dynamic and more clear
  • Pause menu now actually pauses* added make new temp texture for stuff
  • New settings menu* fixed shop refreshing every restart of the game
  • Key binds available for most inputs
  • speech bubble polish
  • Adaptive GUI system showing itself When relevant to you
  • Mana consumption fixed
  • added FOV and mouse sensitivity as well as more direct control over sound volume
  • fixed some small exit visual bugs during combat

