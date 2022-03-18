0.05 Update!

Hi everyone!
This update I was adding some better functionality to the settings menu, now it's not only Sound On/Off but allows you to rebind keys, adjust GUI visibility, mouse sensitivity and FOV.
Full Change-Log:
- Reworked interaction indications to be dynamic and more clear
- Pause menu now actually pauses* added make new temp texture for stuff
- New settings menu* fixed shop refreshing every restart of the game
- Key binds available for most inputs
- speech bubble polish
- Adaptive GUI system showing itself When relevant to you
- Mana consumption fixed
- added FOV and mouse sensitivity as well as more direct control over sound volume
- fixed some small exit visual bugs during combat
