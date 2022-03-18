Version 2.16

Here's the full list of changes:

Fixed a quick shot bug where mouse release was handled too early.

Updated the manual with correct ability modifier caps (page 1).

Added a section in manual about reflex checks (page 1).

Added a two step discard option in the key config settings.

Tragical album now shows the tragedy level.

Updated Steamworks.NET to 20.1.0.

Added Steam Cloud support.

Bugs, bugs never change.

Over the years there has been many updates and some changes didn't get updated to the manual at the time. Some of those have now been updated but there might still be things that are not up to date.

You can now reduce the chance of accidentally discarding an item if you open the game menu, go to key config and check the "Two step discard" option. It makes it so that you have to drop an item twice in order to discard it.

I've been avoiding this but I guess it's time to let you lose your data in cloudy weather. If you've only used one device so far then there should be no problem but if you have multiple devices using the same Steam account with different saves, then you might have some issues.

Anyway, you may want to run the game once with the device that has the saves that you want to preserve and then run it on other devices as they will end up being synched to whatever is in the cloud.

If you want to have different saves on different devices, then you need to disable cloud saves before you start the game.