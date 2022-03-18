 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Science Girls update for 18 March 2022

March 18 patch notes.

Share · View all patches · Build 8395770 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch fixes the bug where the game would try to relaunch itself as Black Closet if run from the local install directory. On Windows, this fully fixes the bug, so you can now start from the exe; on Mac and Linux, you still need to start the game from your library. (This will be fixed in a future version)

Changed files in this update

Linux Steam integration Depot 269014
  • Loading history…
Windows Steam integration Depot 269015
  • Loading history…
Mac Steam integration Depot 269016
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.