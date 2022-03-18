TOGETHER BnB Update.03.4

Bug fix:
- Fixed a bug that sometimes the game would crash when opening a map when setting a firework launcher.
- Fixed Nana's kimono acquisition timing. (can be obtained without sleeping)
- Reduce the chance of rainy days.
- Fixed a bug where NPC's daily dialogue would be repeated throughout.
- Fixed a bug with clothing materials when changing NPC clothing.
- Fixed physical bug in Emily's dancing outfit.
- Fixed a model error when picking up Vera, Nana, and Emily.
- Fixed the cloth material error when picking up and putting down NPCs in drinking mode.
- Fixed a bug that invited drinks while in gun mode.
- Fixed a bug on the minimap when sending messages from NPCs.
- Fixed a bug where Goblet could not be purchased in Eric's shop.
- Fixed not being able to increase favorability when giving Emily White Liqueur Chocolate.
- Fixed a bug where you could still press E to get in the car when using the UI.
- Change the cooking operation mode.
- Change the angle of view when pouring ingredients.
- Fixed the collision error of kitchen knives and cutting boards.
- Fixed a bug that the kitchen utensils and dishes returned to their positions after cooking.
- Corrected the position of furniture in the kitchen to increase the visibility when cooking.
- Fixed a bug where liquid was still in the kitchen utensils when cooking for the second time.
- Fixed the player not sitting on the chair in the next scene if the player pressed ESC to skip after the meal was delivered.
- Fixed a bug where knives would fall off the floor when in cooking mode.
- Fixed a bug where the utensil operation would sometimes be reversed when pouring something in cooking mode.
- Fixed a steering error that sometimes occurred when utensils were placed on the table in cooking mode.
- When using a biodetector, the green dot will vary in size depending on the distance.
