TOGETHER BnB update for 18 March 2022

TOGETHER BnB Update.03.4

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Bug fix:
  • Fixed a bug that sometimes the game would crash when opening a map when setting a firework launcher.
  • Fixed Nana's kimono acquisition timing. (can be obtained without sleeping)
  • Reduce the chance of rainy days.
  • Fixed a bug where NPC's daily dialogue would be repeated throughout.
  • Fixed a bug with clothing materials when changing NPC clothing.
  • Fixed physical bug in Emily's dancing outfit.
  • Fixed a model error when picking up Vera, Nana, and Emily.
  • Fixed the cloth material error when picking up and putting down NPCs in drinking mode.
  • Fixed a bug that invited drinks while in gun mode.
  • Fixed a bug on the minimap when sending messages from NPCs.
  • Fixed a bug where Goblet could not be purchased in Eric's shop.
  • Fixed not being able to increase favorability when giving Emily White Liqueur Chocolate.
  • Fixed a bug where you could still press E to get in the car when using the UI.
  • Change the cooking operation mode.
  • Change the angle of view when pouring ingredients.
  • Fixed the collision error of kitchen knives and cutting boards.
  • Fixed a bug that the kitchen utensils and dishes returned to their positions after cooking.
  • Corrected the position of furniture in the kitchen to increase the visibility when cooking.
  • Fixed a bug where liquid was still in the kitchen utensils when cooking for the second time.
  • Fixed the player not sitting on the chair in the next scene if the player pressed ESC to skip after the meal was delivered.
  • Fixed a bug where knives would fall off the floor when in cooking mode.
  • Fixed a bug where the utensil operation would sometimes be reversed when pouring something in cooking mode.
  • Fixed a steering error that sometimes occurred when utensils were placed on the table in cooking mode.
  • When using a biodetector, the green dot will vary in size depending on the distance.

