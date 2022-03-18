 Skip to content

EdgeOfTheAbyssAwaken update for 18 March 2022

Version 0.92.3466 Update Notice

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Increased the distance through the portal animation to prevent getting stuck in the middle of the portal

  2. When entering combat, players outside the combat area will not only temporarily have 0 damage, but also all elemental damage

  3. Fixed a bug where elemental annihilation did not increase damage

  4. Lightning and Chain Lightning will now only trigger once per damage detection, instead of once per damage, only once per damage detection for multiple enemies

  5. Fixed a bug where the Taidao Seiyuki fixed talent would increase damage when hitting friendly forces

  6. Fixed a bug where sword and shield shockwave thunder would not trigger

  7. Improved the performance of some talents

  8. Vines are now easier to hit due to their reduced height at stage 1

  9. The Knocked down function is optimized, and the fall animation takes longer and can be quickly broken by tumbling

  10. Fixed some talent text errors

  11. Fixed an issue where the "Contagion of Fire" talent could not trigger

  12. Adjusted some talent values to make the game more balanced

  13. Soul and talent special effects are now viewable only by yourself, mainly to optimize performance

  14. Complete the translation of some texts

  15. Sword shield added a new talent "Flying Shield"

  16. Double Sword added a set of talent "Flying Sword"

  17. Tai Dao added a new talent called whirlwind.

  18. Lance added a set of "residual shadow" talents

  19. Modified the Eye of the Abyss phase 2 mechanic to complete the Eye of the Abyss Black Hole skill

  20. Zoom out on the 4-3 map

  21. Fixed a bug where sometimes the overlord power display was abnormal or did not increase the overlord power

  22. Adjust the time of double knife meat

  23. Now when the chat screen expands, you can read the most recent messages

  24. Fixed navigation errors in some levels of the third level

Changed files in this update

临渊觉醒 Content Depot 1641671
