Increased the distance through the portal animation to prevent getting stuck in the middle of the portal
When entering combat, players outside the combat area will not only temporarily have 0 damage, but also all elemental damage
Fixed a bug where elemental annihilation did not increase damage
Lightning and Chain Lightning will now only trigger once per damage detection, instead of once per damage, only once per damage detection for multiple enemies
Fixed a bug where the Taidao Seiyuki fixed talent would increase damage when hitting friendly forces
Fixed a bug where sword and shield shockwave thunder would not trigger
Improved the performance of some talents
Vines are now easier to hit due to their reduced height at stage 1
The Knocked down function is optimized, and the fall animation takes longer and can be quickly broken by tumbling
Fixed some talent text errors
Fixed an issue where the "Contagion of Fire" talent could not trigger
Adjusted some talent values to make the game more balanced
Soul and talent special effects are now viewable only by yourself, mainly to optimize performance
Complete the translation of some texts
Sword shield added a new talent "Flying Shield"
Double Sword added a set of talent "Flying Sword"
Tai Dao added a new talent called whirlwind.
Lance added a set of "residual shadow" talents
Modified the Eye of the Abyss phase 2 mechanic to complete the Eye of the Abyss Black Hole skill
Zoom out on the 4-3 map
Fixed a bug where sometimes the overlord power display was abnormal or did not increase the overlord power
Adjust the time of double knife meat
Now when the chat screen expands, you can read the most recent messages
Fixed navigation errors in some levels of the third level
EdgeOfTheAbyssAwaken update for 18 March 2022
Version 0.92.3466 Update Notice
Patchnotes via Steam Community
