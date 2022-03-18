 Skip to content

Initium Legenda update for 18 March 2022

220318.1238 Update

A relic system has been added.

  • Relics can be obtained at random at the end of each battle.
  • A total of 45 relics have been added.
  • Relics can be mounted on the item tab.
  • Unlike the items you use, you can see the effect just by equipping them.
  • Various effects have been added, including stats and skills enhancement, recovery every turn, and recovery from killing an enemy.
    Various relics make it easier to fight.

UI improvement

  • Added the Range figure to the Stats tab of the battle preparation.
  • The description of the tooltip displayed on the equipment tab of the battle preparation has been changed from icon to text.
  • The description of the tooltip displayed on the items tab of the battle preparation has been changed from icon to text.
  • The problem of showing the recovery skill figure as the amount of damage in the skill menu tooltip has been resolved.
  • The skill menu tooltip has been changed to display the summon stats of the summon skill.
  • The skill menu tooltip has been changed to display the stats that are buffed for buff skills.
  • Recovery figures are displayed when using health and mana recovery items.

Balance

  • Accuracy of Powerful Blow(Combat Skill) has been raised from 75 to 90.

