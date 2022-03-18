 Skip to content

Isles of Pangaea update for 18 March 2022

Engine Update (Update 0.10.18.6)

Share · View all patches · Build 8394637 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

🔹Updated the Unity Engine to version 2020.3.31f1.

🔹Updated some Unity packages.

🔹Added links to the game's Steam discussion forums and also to the game's Discord server on the Main Menu's Announcements.

Changed files in this update

Isles of Pangaea Content Depot 1403111
