- Added support to the Voxel Editor for transparent colors when using the "Billboard Sprite" mesh option
- Updated "Billboard Sprite" option in the Voxel Editor to work properly with the texturing functionality (i.e. multiple textures per model frame)
- Increased maximum limit of camera zooming when using the isometric camera mode in the Map Editor
- Fixed issue where using transparent or emissive colors in a model could cause the Voxel Editor to freeze when saving
- Fixed issue with "Replace Color" tool not working when adding new voxels to a model then using the tool on the new voxels of a non-default texture
- Fixed issue with importing a palette from a PNG file having more than 64 colors (only the first 64 colors were included in the imported palette)
- Fixed issue where the eyedropper cursor would display in the Voxel Editor when holding Shift + Alt to deselect voxels with the selection tool
- Fixed issue with "Textures" dropdown on the Model Tools panel incorrectly reverting to "Default" in some cases when switching between models
- Fixed issue with "Texturing Mode" box not displaying and grid dimensions/move panels not being hidden when first adding a new model texture in the Voxel Editor
- Fixed issue with "Texturing Mode" box not being hidden when undoing the creation of a new model texture in the Voxel Editor
- Fixed issue with documentation button on the Translations tab of the Game Configuration dialog no longer working
- Fixed issue where the documentation button on the Key Bindings tab of the Game Configuration dialog was opening the localization documentation
- Fixed missing localization text for RENAME_TEXTURE, CONFIRM_TEXTURE_DELETION, and PRESS_KEY_TO_BIND strings
RPG in a Box update for 18 March 2022
Release Notes for v0.7.3.1
