Capybara Spa Update #1

Hi everyone!
Here's a quick patch to fix some issues and add quality of life improvements you have brought up to me! I've also added color variations for the baby capybaras for a bit of extra cuteness ✨
- Fixed the Portuguese translation
- Fixed a bug that caused the wrong furniture & upgrade information to be displayed
- Added the ability to cancel placing furniture or decoration by opening the shop
- Balanced the late game experience gain
- Display information for the furniture upgrades
- Added refunds when destroying furniture & decorations
- Fixed missing icons
- Added 4K resolution
- Added an indication over the soapmaker to clarify how to use it
- Replaced the checkmark to the insect icon to clarify insect deliveries
- Added 5 color variations for the baby capybaras
I'd like to thank you all for the kind reviews you've shared about the game. I'm glad my little capybara game has brought some cheer to you all! ❤️
