House Cameras & Clues

A quick note, we will be releasing regular updates like this aiming for every Thursday night going forward. We will also be releasing blog posts monthly on the 22nd of every month.
- 2 Fixed Cameras installed per level
- Camera Optimizations so FPS doesn't take when looking at video footage in tablet or in truck
- Clues have been tweaked and now include more story.
- Changed how players grab object, now you don't have to hold left mouse down to hold an object and can left click again to drop it
- Added Early Stages of Mission Tutorial for the Investigation System in the truck
- Quick flashlight usage (pressing U) now works without a flashlight. This is meant to help everyone be able to see regardless of having a flashlight and meant to be a free not great flashlight. Will balance this
- Flashlight item now has near double intensity lighting compared to the quick free flashlight
- Fixed issue where you couldn't bind controller keybinds
- Reduced distance on some interactable furniture audio.
- Mouse cursor brightened.
- Documenting evidence now has a notification much like completing a task.
- Tooltips include more info on most items.
Changed files in this update