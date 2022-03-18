Features, Improvements & Fixes

Features:
- The Missile Blocker minigame now has online leaderboard support.
Improvements
-
The flipper area on the left-most side of charming chopper has been adjusted due to the new flipper behavior introduced in the prior update.
-
Rabbits on Magical Meadows & Wonderful Willows have new spawn sounds.
-
The option to unlock the mouse now turns the mouse invisible while in the game window.
Improved Lighting and scenery on the following cutscenes:
- A Curse Unleashed
- A Mother Cursed
- A Curse Broken
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed a bug where one of the achievements wasn't properly activating
- Fixed a bug where the audio mixers for rabbits on wonderful willows was being incorrectly assigned
- Fixed a bug where the focus cam sometimes would not exit when exiting the upper platform on Charming Chopper
- Fixed a bug where the camera wouldn't reset when changing angles for some players
Changed files in this update