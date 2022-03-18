 Skip to content

Roxy Raccoon's Pinball Panic update for 18 March 2022

Features, Improvements & Fixes

Features:

  • The Missile Blocker minigame now has online leaderboard support.

Improvements

  • The flipper area on the left-most side of charming chopper has been adjusted due to the new flipper behavior introduced in the prior update.

  • Rabbits on Magical Meadows & Wonderful Willows have new spawn sounds.

  • The option to unlock the mouse now turns the mouse invisible while in the game window.

Improved Lighting and scenery on the following cutscenes:

  • A Curse Unleashed
  • A Mother Cursed
  • A Curse Broken

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed a bug where one of the achievements wasn't properly activating
  • Fixed a bug where the audio mixers for rabbits on wonderful willows was being incorrectly assigned
  • Fixed a bug where the focus cam sometimes would not exit when exiting the upper platform on Charming Chopper
  • Fixed a bug where the camera wouldn't reset when changing angles for some players

