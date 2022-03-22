 Skip to content

VTuber Gallery : Anime Pose update for 22 March 2022

VTuber Gallery : Anime Pose is coming

Share · View all patches · Build 8394225 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.


Live3D's new product VTuber Gallery: anime pose is coming!
It focuses on the art gallery of anime pose, which not only provides various anime pose reference drawing, but also brings new game playing about gallery collection, not limited to pose posters, pose statues, pose sketches, etc. Let's strike a pose.
In addition, since it is a demo version, there are still many details that need to be polished, and there will definitely be some deficiencies. You are welcome to try it out and make suggestions and comments.I believe that with our joint efforts, VTuber Gallery will get better and better, thank you for your support.

Contact information:
Discordhttps://discord.gg/Svx6Uy8NT4
Reddithttps://www.reddit.com/r/Live3D/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/VTuber_Maker
Email: service@live3d.io

