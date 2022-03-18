 Skip to content

MegaFactory Titan update for 18 March 2022

Hotfix 0.1.6.2

MegaFactory Titan update for 18 March 2022

Hotfix 0.1.6.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

0.1.6.2 (3/17/2022)

  • Fullscreen no longer minimizes when moving to a secondary monitor.
  • New option to disable edge scrolling in preferences.
  • Infolinks shows fuel power density and powerplant burn time.
  • Power UI now shows a new pie chart, to separate power requested and power consumed (identical if you have enough, different if you are underpowered).
  • Liquid propellant power density increased.
  • Substations now default to having lower power priority than everything else (still can be overrided as high priority though).
  • Bug fix - Camera controls and edge scrolling sensitivity fixed on certain configurations.
  • Bug fix - Corrected maglev routing in rare cases where there are hundreds of resources blocked at a junction.
  • Bug fix - Some invalid strings corrected.
  • Bug fix - View overlays corrected, especially underground view.
  • Bug fix - Powerline connection ui shows up in all cases.
  • Bug fix - Recipes no longer wrap when too long.
  • Performance - Buy land mode render speed improved. No longer renders far off ui.
  • Performance - Resource floaters render speed improved.

