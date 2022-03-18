Hotfix 0.1.6.2

0.1.6.2 (3/17/2022)
- Fullscreen no longer minimizes when moving to a secondary monitor.
- New option to disable edge scrolling in preferences.
- Infolinks shows fuel power density and powerplant burn time.
- Power UI now shows a new pie chart, to separate power requested and power consumed (identical if you have enough, different if you are underpowered).
- Liquid propellant power density increased.
- Substations now default to having lower power priority than everything else (still can be overrided as high priority though).
- Bug fix - Camera controls and edge scrolling sensitivity fixed on certain configurations.
- Bug fix - Corrected maglev routing in rare cases where there are hundreds of resources blocked at a junction.
- Bug fix - Some invalid strings corrected.
- Bug fix - View overlays corrected, especially underground view.
- Bug fix - Powerline connection ui shows up in all cases.
- Bug fix - Recipes no longer wrap when too long.
- Performance - Buy land mode render speed improved. No longer renders far off ui.
- Performance - Resource floaters render speed improved.
