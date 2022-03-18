 Skip to content

Spirit Of The Island update for 18 March 2022

Spirit of the Island - Update 0.17.4

Last edited by Wendy

Our very first update is now live!

Multiplayer:

  • Improved Chinese servers - this should resolve all connection problems!
  • Improved multiplayer server region when syncing game files.

Quality of Life

  • Players will be 100% less tired, hungry, or thirsty;
  • Increased day time: 1 in-game day is around 25 minutes of real-time. We had the day starting at 6 am at was already dark at 7 pm. Now the day will begin at 5 am and will last until 8 pm;
  • We've had a lot of feedback about the sleep timer. We agree you should have more active time per day. The aim now is to make it ~18 hours per game day, so we will make tiredness more forgiving;
  • Hammer - we heard you loud and clear! When you press "B," the build menu will work. Hammer is only used for fixing stuff now;
  • Unloading items from the inventory to the chest was a hurdle, so we've made it better! Now, one button to drop all items inside your chest;
  • We will have various balance adjustments to the different items. Some items will cost less now. We will make a list a bit later;
  • Some skills will now be easier to level up, as more actions will grant exp points. We will publish a list later as well.

CHANGES

  • All resource gold costs when using a hammer changed (they are more expensive now, the older values were for testing only);
  • Game is not paused anymore when using the crafting table.

FIXES

  • Fixed bee hives not dropping hive parts;
  • Fixed price of all vegetables and some fruits being the same;
  • Fixed players spawning on top of each other in multiplayer;
  • Fixed crabs dealing very high damage;
  • Fixed a bug when items that should not stack were stacking up after crafting them;
  • Fixed characters starting with an item on hands, while there was none;
  • Fixed the bug with the Workbench (game freezes with the opened crafting window);
  • Fixed a bug where players are stuck in the Build or Crafting menus;
  • Players no longer get trapped inside some places if it gets dark;
  • Fixed a problem with the backer-exclusive shop;
  • Fixed a problem with the backer workstation;
  • Fixed disconnect window not showing up again if you reconnected to the same session.

