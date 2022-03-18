This game has been around for a long time during my time developing and despite some strange feedback from some users I still wanted to provide an update for those who do like the game. The game now runs off of MonoGame which should help some users who could not get the game running without prerequisites. I also just turned on the list of powerups to show at the start. Hope you enjoy!
Cell Defender update for 18 March 2022
Cell Defender now on MonoGame!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update