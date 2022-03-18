● Steam connection for achievements and IAP's should be more reliable now
● Cloud saving frequency reduced to every 60 seconds
● Ultrawide monitor support fully implemented
● The Ninja is now slightly further from the edge
● After unpausing the game "Away for" will appear only if the game was paused for more than 20 seconds.
Tap Ninja update for 18 March 2022
Hotfix for the Steam version
● Steam connection for achievements and IAP's should be more reliable now
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update