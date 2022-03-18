 Skip to content

Tap Ninja update for 18 March 2022

Hotfix for the Steam version

● Steam connection for achievements and IAP's should be more reliable now
● Cloud saving frequency reduced to every 60 seconds
● Ultrawide monitor support fully implemented
● The Ninja is now slightly further from the edge
● After unpausing the game "Away for" will appear only if the game was paused for more than 20 seconds.

