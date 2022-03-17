 Skip to content

Office Management 101 update for 17 March 2022

Version 0.5.14 (released 2022-03-18)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Made it possible to buy furniture when clicking on it's image in the furniture popup
  • Employees now complain when sick
  • Added a hint in the context menu when a furniture item needs maintenance.
  • Made printers break less often
  • Made the whole text show up right away when the narration speech bubble is clicked
  • Changed the remove building button text
  • Fixed garbage being included when making blueprints
  • Fixed tutorial getting stuck in a loop when searching for employees with a Self-managing perk
  • Fixed the game crashing sometimes when the day changes
  • Fixed music still playing when in global sound is set 0 in the settings menu

