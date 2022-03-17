Version 0.5.14 (released 2022-03-18)

- Made it possible to buy furniture when clicking on it's image in the furniture popup
- Employees now complain when sick
- Added a hint in the context menu when a furniture item needs maintenance.
- Made printers break less often
- Made the whole text show up right away when the narration speech bubble is clicked
- Changed the remove building button text
- Fixed garbage being included when making blueprints
- Fixed tutorial getting stuck in a loop when searching for employees with a Self-managing perk
- Fixed the game crashing sometimes when the day changes
- Fixed music still playing when in global sound is set 0 in the settings menu
