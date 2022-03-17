 Skip to content

Luck be a Landlord update for 17 March 2022

Content Patch #13 -- Hotfix #43

Share · View all patches · Build 8393574 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The game has been patched to fix a few bugs.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where Mining Pick was giving double the amount of coins it should
  • Fixed a bug where Mining Pick wasn't taking multiple copies of itself into account
  • Fixed a bug where Chickens were unable to add Golden Eggs
  • [Modding] Fixed a bug where mods that could crash the game could still cause a crash even if disabled under certain circumstances
  • [Modding] Fixed a bug where symbols would crash the game if referencing a modified existing symbol in counted_symbols
  • [Modding] Fixed a bug where a symbol with a negative permanent_bonus would still display the value with a "+" sign

