Content Patch #13 -- Hotfix #43

The game has been patched to fix a few bugs.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where Mining Pick was giving double the amount of coins it should
- Fixed a bug where Mining Pick wasn't taking multiple copies of itself into account
- Fixed a bug where Chickens were unable to add Golden Eggs
- [Modding] Fixed a bug where mods that could crash the game could still cause a crash even if disabled under certain circumstances
- [Modding] Fixed a bug where symbols would crash the game if referencing a modified existing symbol in counted_symbols
- [Modding] Fixed a bug where a symbol with a negative permanent_bonus would still display the value with a "+" sign
Changed files in this update