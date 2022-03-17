 Skip to content

Roundguard update for 17 March 2022

Patch Notes 1.4.4.3 Beta Branch

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Another couple quick fixes...

  • Fixed bug that allowed repeated encounters with the same elite before they should be seen again.
  • Fixed crash if you played a round with potion imps, then a round without them right afterwards.
  • Fixed incorrect Relic unlock event... Relics that should unlock for winning the Sideshow were unlocking for winning Rank 2 instead.

Keep the feedback coming! We're especially curious now if anyone can really win on Rank 5 with each hero... Let us know if you can pull it off, or if it's just way too hard!

Changed depots in beta branch

Roundguard PROD Windows Content Depot 848031
