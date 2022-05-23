Update Notes for May 2022

Moved gondola load trigger in beat machine scene

Updates to forest recording rooms melodies and reset behavior and added reset tutorial text

Made Forest Memory C+R easier and made SI voice louder

Small tweaks to echolocation to make it a bit less frustrating

Fixed bug with City Recording Rooms reset and added reset prompt to first puzzle

Increased thickness of recorded resonant rock outline

Cut out last Desert Memory tunnel round and added more silence incarnate singing and moving

Adjusted Mountain Memory belly beat spacing

Fixed bug with desert memory audio

Moved audio transition for harmony grid 1

Added button to toggle educational mode

Fixed layering issue with Relative Pitch Platforms waterfall

Audio tweaks to Relative Pitch Platform crystal, Desert Recording Room platforms, mirror staircase audio layers, HH energy voice

Fixed Echolocation autocomplete bug

Fixed environment layouts to work better with various aspect ratios

Expanded Echolocation effective range

Fixed Sea eels autocomplete bug

Added an Intro Calibration Sequence

Added educational mode tutorial text

Fixed bug with Rhythm Village music when loading checkpoints