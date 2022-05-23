Moved gondola load trigger in beat machine scene
Updates to forest recording rooms melodies and reset behavior and added reset tutorial text
Made Forest Memory C+R easier and made SI voice louder
Small tweaks to echolocation to make it a bit less frustrating
Fixed bug with City Recording Rooms reset and added reset prompt to first puzzle
Increased thickness of recorded resonant rock outline
Cut out last Desert Memory tunnel round and added more silence incarnate singing and moving
Adjusted Mountain Memory belly beat spacing
Fixed bug with desert memory audio
Moved audio transition for harmony grid 1
Added button to toggle educational mode
Fixed layering issue with Relative Pitch Platforms waterfall
Audio tweaks to Relative Pitch Platform crystal, Desert Recording Room platforms, mirror staircase audio layers, HH energy voice
Fixed Echolocation autocomplete bug
Fixed environment layouts to work better with various aspect ratios
Expanded Echolocation effective range
Fixed Sea eels autocomplete bug
Added an Intro Calibration Sequence
Added educational mode tutorial text
Fixed bug with Rhythm Village music when loading checkpoints
One Hand Clapping update for 23 May 2022
Update Notes for May 2022
Moved gondola load trigger in beat machine scene
Changed files in this update