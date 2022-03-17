Hi everyone, in this update you can expect chages like:
- Enemies follows the player only if there is "line of sight" (including turrets ːp2turretː)
- Improved camera system (better animations)
- New level (still WIP)
- Changed enemy shield behavior, now it can be disable for a few seconds after taking 5 "damage points"
- Mainly bug fixes and code improvements
I aim to release the full level in the next update to better test the game mechanics and test different play styles, until then... have fun and have a good day! ːLIS_pixel_heartː
Changed files in this update