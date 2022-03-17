 Skip to content

Cube Hunter Playtest update for 17 March 2022

Better AI

Hi everyone, in this update you can expect chages like:

  • Enemies follows the player only if there is "line of sight" (including turrets ːp2turretː)
  • Improved camera system (better animations)
  • New level (still WIP)
  • Changed enemy shield behavior, now it can be disable for a few seconds after taking 5 "damage points"
  • Mainly bug fixes and code improvements

I aim to release the full level in the next update to better test the game mechanics and test different play styles, until then... have fun and have a good day! ːLIS_pixel_heartː

