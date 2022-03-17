I fixed the "You got sole" achievement api alongside the "Raunchy Wyvern" achievment. Thank you for your patients.
Foot Fetish Fortress VolTitan Vs. The Jundoh Empire Volume 1 update for 17 March 2022
Achievement update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
FFF VolTitan Vs. The Jundoh Empire Volume 1 Windows Depot 1831102
- Loading history…
FFF VolTitan Vs. The Jundoh Empire Volume 1 Mac Depot 1831103
- Loading history…
FFF VolTitan Vs. The Jundoh Empire Volume 1 Linux Depot 1831104
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update