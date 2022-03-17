 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Foot Fetish Fortress VolTitan Vs. The Jundoh Empire Volume 1 update for 17 March 2022

Achievement update

Share · View all patches · Build 8392929 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I fixed the "You got sole" achievement api alongside the "Raunchy Wyvern" achievment. Thank you for your patients.

Changed files in this update

FFF VolTitan Vs. The Jundoh Empire Volume 1 Windows Depot 1831102
  • Loading history…
FFF VolTitan Vs. The Jundoh Empire Volume 1 Mac Depot 1831103
  • Loading history…
FFF VolTitan Vs. The Jundoh Empire Volume 1 Linux Depot 1831104
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.