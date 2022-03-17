 Skip to content

Nienix update for 17 March 2022

World UI scaling options, new sound effects, and a new Cloner T-2 drone

Build 8392802

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Version 0.55509178

🎯 [UI] It is now possible to set how hull bars, cooldown bars and item names should scale along with camera zoom. These options are presented in the general options section in the main menu.
🎯 [Item] A new Auxiliary Drone Summoner Item called "Cloner T-2 Generator" has been added. This item summons a Cloner T-2 drone that is larger and stronger that the Cloner T-1 variant.
🎯 [Act 1] The third boss station has been enlarged by 50%. This should make it reasonable to traverse also with (small) frigates.
🎯 [SFX] A new sound effect has been added for when activating "scanning"-type sensors.
🎯 [SFX] The AI dialogue sound effect has been revised.
🎯 [SFX] The volume of the "ping" sound effect has been slightly reduced.
🎯 [Misc] The weapon for the Axiom load out has been changed.

