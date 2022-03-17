 Skip to content

Eclipse update for 17 March 2022

Patch Note 0.1.9

  • Adjusted minimap scale
  • Missing phrases and words added in localization
  • Now the player does not move during dialogues
  • Now the quest with an electric lock and a door in the second dungeon is issued without the need to interact with the door
  • Added a button to automatically pick up items. When you press "Q" the character will pick up the nearest object.
  • Fixed a bug when it was possible to open a random note on the level with the "E" button
  • The villager who reports illness to the Warden is now directly at the Warden's house.
    A marker about this quest will now be displayed on the player's map.
  • A good room with a non-working elevator in the Darkness Church. In the future, there will be a descent to the location from the DLC

