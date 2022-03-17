 Skip to content

Oakenfold Playtest update for 17 March 2022

v0.11.903

Share · View all patches · Build 8392406 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Improvement: RoboPatrol now goes and find a new target if his targeted tile ever becomes empty

  • Improvement: Tentacles have 1 armor on higher difficulties

  • New Mission: Teleport. Use the teleporter X times.

  • New Mission: LandMines. Clear all the landmines.

  • New Mission: Temporal Distortion. Avoid all timelock tiles.

  • New Mission: Shopping Spree. Use the equipping station as much as you like.

  • New Mission: Not a scratch. End on full health.

  • New Mission: Near Death. End on 1 health.

  • New Mission: Full Clearance. End with no enemies alive.

  • New Obstacle: Big Rock - 4 tiles large, 4 health.

  • Bugfix: Quantum Leap not offering upgrades

  • Bugfix: Clone undo-while-selected soft-lock

  • Bugfix: Friendly Help green movement tiles not disappearing

  • Bugfix: Conductive upgrade damage not going through water and multi-tiled units

Changed files in this update

Oakenfold Playtest Content Depot 1498721
  • Loading history…
