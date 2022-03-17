-
Improvement: RoboPatrol now goes and find a new target if his targeted tile ever becomes empty
-
Improvement: Tentacles have 1 armor on higher difficulties
-
New Mission: Teleport. Use the teleporter X times.
-
New Mission: LandMines. Clear all the landmines.
-
New Mission: Temporal Distortion. Avoid all timelock tiles.
-
New Mission: Shopping Spree. Use the equipping station as much as you like.
-
New Mission: Not a scratch. End on full health.
-
New Mission: Near Death. End on 1 health.
-
New Mission: Full Clearance. End with no enemies alive.
-
New Obstacle: Big Rock - 4 tiles large, 4 health.
-
Bugfix: Quantum Leap not offering upgrades
-
Bugfix: Clone undo-while-selected soft-lock
-
Bugfix: Friendly Help green movement tiles not disappearing
-
Bugfix: Conductive upgrade damage not going through water and multi-tiled units
