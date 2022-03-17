Patch v1.00.2

Hey everyone!

Got a few fixes for you all. There are more issues than this that I'm still investigating, but this patch includes changes to stop a few of the larger ones so I wanted to get it out quick.

There was an issue with spawning in ghosts that had some of the new ears and noses. Whenever one of these ghosts failed to spawn in it would also lock up dog spawning for the rest of the game, resulting in the incubator/cocoon soft lock bugs people had been seeing. This update should fix all of these problems. If the issues persist, I'll dive back in!

If the player's system language was set to a language the game did not support, the localization system would not localize the game at all, resulting in the game's text showing up in multiple different languages simultaneously. As of this patch the game should now default to English if the player's system language is not found.

If you tried to hatch a cocoon while a music player was at max volume, the cocoon mutation jingle wouldn't play.

If a winged dog died, its body could continue to fly around the pen.

Please keep reporting issues as you find 'em! I'm doing my best to fix everything that gets reported and I'll have more of these little patches soon!

