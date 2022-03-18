Core Keeper Early Access Patch Notes 0.3.2

GAMEPLAY CHANGES
Balancing Improvements
- Ancient Pickaxe now has epic rarity with reworked stats and has a chance to drop from Azeos. The legendary version of it was intentionally overpowered and used as a dev tool.
- Tweaked the loot drop for Azeos to have the correct amount of loot and items.
- Lowered the amount of fish / fishing items needed to be catched to level up fishing skill, was previously too high.
- Fireflies now have a lower chance of respawning in an area that already has fireflies.
- Thunder beams spawned by Azeos now do more damage
- Fishing has been adjusted to be a bit easier, especially for early game fishes.
- Swapped places of the fishing talents Studied patterns (dodge chance) and Anglers advantage (fish starts closer to be reeled in).
Quality-of-life
- Soul powers can now be toggled on/off in the Souls UI as intended.
Audio
- Adjusted volume levels for sound effects for watering can.
BUG FIXES
- Obsidian walls no longer appear in the room with the green dolls chest when generating a new world.
- The Core will now always say the correct direction instead of <missing>.
- Fixed correct name and description for the The Caveling Hunter trophy.
- Range weapons no longer damage other players that are far away.
- When holding a broken item with the mouse it stays red.
- Fence gates no longer break when starting the game.
- Hitting shortly after dashing no longer keeps moving the player forward in the dash direction.
- Red fireflies now spawn in Azeos wilderness as intended.
- Fixed an issue where the client sometimes would see a critical hit but the server would not register a critical hit.
- Fixed an issue where enemies would sometimes be knocked back after dying.
- Fixed an issue where water would start looking weird at distances larger than 1.000.000 tiles away from the core.
- Plants and seeds that have been watered will no longer sometimes dry out after restarting the game.
- Fix issue where drills would cast shadows.
- Drills can no longer drill away the Great Wall.
- Corrected Carapace armor set bonus to say 24.3% instead of 243%.
- Fixed an issue where harvesting with a shovel would not give gardening skill points.
- Fixed an issue where gardening skill points were not gained from harvesting fully grown root plants.
- Fixed an issue where fireball staff would sometimes stop glowing.
- Movement speed no longer goes back to normal movement speed when slowed down a lot such as when affected by mold and starving at the same time.
- Players will no longer automatically get the fish when interrupted by a wall or ground tile being placed at the fishing spot during the mini game.
- Fast and furious talent can now correctly trigger while hitting without a weapon.
- Hover description of the buff gained from the Fast and furious talent no longer says <missing>.
- Malugaz the Corrupted should no longer reset while fighting him in his room.
- Game no longer crashes when using the Toxic Defender shield against Azeos thunder beams.
- The big mural door for some temple areas in the wilderness biome should no longer sometimes be offset from the actual entrance. This fix only applies to new instances of the area, old ones will remain the same.
- Fixed an issue where the players inventory UI would sometimes crash and not render properly.
- Player no longer gains cooking skill or extra cooked food by holding another item when trying to take out food from the cooking pot.
- Projectiles no longer gain any aura effects the player has such as the one from Encumbering presence talent.
- Changing language should no longer cause the biome title to get stuck visible on screen.
- Fixed some typos in item descriptions.
- Outline of Ivy Chest now appears correctly.
- Hover name and description now appears correctly for Ivy’s chest.
- Fixed an issue where rare and epic versions of the cooked fish food would have wrong colors.
- Buildings like the furnace and the cooking pot no longer craft more than what they have materials for when the player is far away.
- Fixed not being able to load the world because of some corrupted save file data.
- Fixed issue with soil sometimes looking like it is watered when it is not.
- Fixed an issue where indestructible objects such as trees, large ancient ruins and the large insect shells could be destroyed by drills and then picked up. May be re-added in future updates with proper functionality.
- We've heard and seen everyone's reports around multiplayer issues. We're looking into the issue and hope to have more information for everyone soon.
Changed files in this update