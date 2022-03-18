 Skip to content

Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon update for 18 March 2022

March 1.1.1 Hotfix

Build 8392154

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Leaderboards

  • Fixed when playing as Shuffle Knight your score would display the last randomized Knight instead of Shuffle Knight (Only applies to new scores)
  • Fixed some scores were able to display Puzzle Knight as their playable character
  • Fixed bug where you could re-submit pre-1.0.0 scores

General

  • Fixed Knights in the hub would always use their first-time dialogue
  • Fixed Bosses would count twice for their guidebook’s slain up stat
  • Fixed foes defeated by Shovel Knight’s extra damage wouldn’t count towards the guidebook
  • Fixed that the portrait for poison bombs would be the same for boosted range poison bombs
  • Random & Shuffle Knights unlock at 3 Knights in Versus
  • Fixed Guidebook stats going up during Versus or Tutorial

