March 1.1.1 Hotfix

Leaderboards
- Fixed when playing as Shuffle Knight your score would display the last randomized Knight instead of Shuffle Knight (Only applies to new scores)
- Fixed some scores were able to display Puzzle Knight as their playable character
- Fixed bug where you could re-submit pre-1.0.0 scores
General
- Fixed Knights in the hub would always use their first-time dialogue
- Fixed Bosses would count twice for their guidebook’s slain up stat
- Fixed foes defeated by Shovel Knight’s extra damage wouldn’t count towards the guidebook
- Fixed that the portrait for poison bombs would be the same for boosted range poison bombs
- Random & Shuffle Knights unlock at 3 Knights in Versus
- Fixed Guidebook stats going up during Versus or Tutorial
Changed files in this update