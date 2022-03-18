 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

ΔV: Rings of Saturn update for 18 March 2022

0.477.6 - Increased Verbosity

Share · View all patches · Build 8392117 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Released THI Cargo Containers will now hail you even if the release manoeuvre used up a lot of their reaction mass.
  • When playing with DLC that modify game content, you’ll get a list of enabled DLC in the title menu.
  • Support for multiple DLC modifying the same assets.

Changed files in this update

ΔV: Rings of Saturn Windows Depot 846031
  • Loading history…
ΔV: Rings of Saturn Linux Depot 846032
  • Loading history…
ΔV: Rings of Saturn Mac Depot 846034
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.