- Released THI Cargo Containers will now hail you even if the release manoeuvre used up a lot of their reaction mass.
- When playing with DLC that modify game content, you’ll get a list of enabled DLC in the title menu.
- Support for multiple DLC modifying the same assets.
ΔV: Rings of Saturn update for 18 March 2022
0.477.6 - Increased Verbosity
Patchnotes via Steam Community
