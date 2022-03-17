 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Behind the Horizon update for 17 March 2022

Patch Notes V2,01

Share · View all patches · Build 8392092 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Sound

  • 3 sounds have been converted to mono to allow positioning in the world

Game

  • In the cave Hrasto the number of monsters in the final fight has been reduced. Also, the starting point of a cutscene there has been moved to a more appropriate point.
  • In the cave of the fire dragon another switch was installed which opens a locked door.

Graphics

  • The start menu has been slightly improved.

Bugs

  • In the Hrasto cave, it was possible to cancel the cutscene too early, which meant that the fight against the dragons did not start as intended. This has been fixed.
  • An object in the game world was wrongly defined as an entrance. This has been fixed.

Changed files in this update

Behind the Horizom Content Depot 1453431
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.