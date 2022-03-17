Patch Notes V2,01

Sound
- 3 sounds have been converted to mono to allow positioning in the world
Game
- In the cave Hrasto the number of monsters in the final fight has been reduced. Also, the starting point of a cutscene there has been moved to a more appropriate point.
- In the cave of the fire dragon another switch was installed which opens a locked door.
Graphics
- The start menu has been slightly improved.
Bugs
- In the Hrasto cave, it was possible to cancel the cutscene too early, which meant that the fight against the dragons did not start as intended. This has been fixed.
- An object in the game world was wrongly defined as an entrance. This has been fixed.
