The Final Hour update for 18 March 2022

"The Finale Hour" is now ready for you!

The Finale Hour" is now ready for you!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We just released the new game "The Final Hour" for you! To celebrate the day, we also have a small 15% discount from you guys. With the purchase of our game you will also receive new updates for new chapters in the future! Stay tuned for more adventures and mysteries!

