March 17th, 2022, Change List
New Map - Metropolis!
- Metropolis! The neon megacity has arrived. The future of Pop1 is here.
- Metropolis introduces a multitude of new combat locales including:
- Genesis Nightclub
- Fortress
- Slums
- Gun Store
- Apartments, and many more.
- Select Metropolis Royale as the Game Mode to play the new map!
New Mode - Metropolis Royale
- Compete with your squad in an 18 player Battle Royale set exclusively in the new map, Metropolis.
Jump Pads
- Jump into a new era of Vertical Combat.
- Exclusively around Metropolis, walk onto Jump Pads to quickly ascend skyscrapers.
Cyberblade
- Cut through the darkness and light up the night.
- Deals up to 75 damage directly to health.
- Bonus 25% to move speed while equipped.
Classic Map Changes
- Metropolis has been added east of Defiance as a bonus to the Classic Pop1 Map.
- Regions surrounding Metropolis have received an update.
- Numerous other collision fixes and level design adjustments.
Voice Communication
- Even more improvements to Vivox to help with Voice Chat connection loss issues.
- Voice chat no longer disconnects when a Player joins during an in-progress Team Deathmatch game with Voice Proximity set to 'Open'.
- Fixed a bug where players could be stuck in squad voice chat while in the Training Park.
- Voice volume fix: Lowered the minimum voice volume.
- Voice Communications is very important to us and we are working to improve stability in this area with each update. Please file a support ticket if you have issues with voice communications.
Gameplay
- Battlezone Warning! As the zone gets closer, a number will appear that represents how far away the zone is.
- Instead of fall damage, users will now be slowed down momentarily upon impact.
- Players falling at high velocity will now emit a loud wind sound, similar to the current gliding sound cue.
- There is now audio falloff for footsteps based on verticality.
- Excalibur: Vaulted (still available in Custom Rooms).
Custom Rooms
- Added Metropolis as a selectable map for Battle Royale game types.
- Added a "Kill" button to the room host's selected player options in Custom Rooms.
General
- All guns are now available in the pre-game lobby!
- Grenade trails and compass are now the correct color.
- Fixed an issue where the map cursor would become invisible when downed.
- Fixed an exploit where Matadors could shoot through build walls.
- Fixed a rare PCVR issue where killing a user with a sword then trying to hit them again upon revival would result in some hits not registering.
- Fixed a rare issue where Seeker Silver text would get stuck on screen while loading into a match.
- Fixed an issue where PCVR players would jitter when climbing.
- Fixed the infinite loading PJ issue by bundling assets on the PC builds.
- Players are now prevented from landing on their own grenades while falling.
- Improved player icon visibility on the minimap.
Support
For support visit http://support.bigboxvr.com to get access to self-help resources or file a ticket.
New Known Issues
- A brief loss of audio will be encountered when joining a voice chat channel on Quest 1 & 2 without headphones. This is due to enabling echo and noise cancellation features.
Known Issues
- Players occasionally turn invisible for a short period of time.
- Gun reloads can become jammed and prevent the player from being able to reload.
- Steam VR users playing on an Oculus headset: When Purchasing Bureau Gold, you will need to take off your headset to approve the purchase.
- If you see a notice that you need to "update to play" but don't see it in the store, uninstall and reinstall POP: ONE to force the upgrade to happen. You won't lose any progress or data.
~ see you in game!
