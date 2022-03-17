 Skip to content

POPULATION: ONE update for 17 March 2022

March 17th, 2022, Change List

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

New Map - Metropolis!

  • Metropolis! The neon megacity has arrived. The future of Pop1 is here.
  • Metropolis introduces a multitude of new combat locales including:
  • Genesis Nightclub
  • Fortress
  • Slums
  • Gun Store
  • Apartments, and many more.
  • Select Metropolis Royale as the Game Mode to play the new map!

New Mode - Metropolis Royale

  • Compete with your squad in an 18 player Battle Royale set exclusively in the new map, Metropolis.

Jump Pads

  • Jump into a new era of Vertical Combat.
  • Exclusively around Metropolis, walk onto Jump Pads to quickly ascend skyscrapers.

Cyberblade

  • Cut through the darkness and light up the night.
  • Deals up to 75 damage directly to health.
  • Bonus 25% to move speed while equipped.

Classic Map Changes

  • Metropolis has been added east of Defiance as a bonus to the Classic Pop1 Map.
  • Regions surrounding Metropolis have received an update.
  • Numerous other collision fixes and level design adjustments.

Voice Communication

  • Even more improvements to Vivox to help with Voice Chat connection loss issues.
  • Voice chat no longer disconnects when a Player joins during an in-progress Team Deathmatch game with Voice Proximity set to 'Open'.
  • Fixed a bug where players could be stuck in squad voice chat while in the Training Park.
  • Voice volume fix: Lowered the minimum voice volume.
  • Voice Communications is very important to us and we are working to improve stability in this area with each update. Please file a support ticket if you have issues with voice communications.

Gameplay

  • Battlezone Warning! As the zone gets closer, a number will appear that represents how far away the zone is.
  • Instead of fall damage, users will now be slowed down momentarily upon impact.
  • Players falling at high velocity will now emit a loud wind sound, similar to the current gliding sound cue.
  • There is now audio falloff for footsteps based on verticality.
  • Excalibur: Vaulted (still available in Custom Rooms).

Custom Rooms

  • Added Metropolis as a selectable map for Battle Royale game types.
  • Added a "Kill" button to the room host's selected player options in Custom Rooms.

General

  • All guns are now available in the pre-game lobby!
  • Grenade trails and compass are now the correct color.
  • Fixed an issue where the map cursor would become invisible when downed.
  • Fixed an exploit where Matadors could shoot through build walls.
  • Fixed a rare PCVR issue where killing a user with a sword then trying to hit them again upon revival would result in some hits not registering.
  • Fixed a rare issue where Seeker Silver text would get stuck on screen while loading into a match.
  • Fixed an issue where PCVR players would jitter when climbing.
  • Fixed the infinite loading PJ issue by bundling assets on the PC builds.
  • Players are now prevented from landing on their own grenades while falling.
  • Improved player icon visibility on the minimap.

Support

For support visit http://support.bigboxvr.com to get access to self-help resources or file a ticket.

New Known Issues

  • A brief loss of audio will be encountered when joining a voice chat channel on Quest 1 & 2 without headphones. This is due to enabling echo and noise cancellation features.

Known Issues

  • Players occasionally turn invisible for a short period of time.
  • Gun reloads can become jammed and prevent the player from being able to reload.
  • Steam VR users playing on an Oculus headset: When Purchasing Bureau Gold, you will need to take off your headset to approve the purchase.
  • If you see a notice that you need to "update to play" but don't see it in the store, uninstall and reinstall POP: ONE to force the upgrade to happen. You won't lose any progress or data.

~ see you in game!

