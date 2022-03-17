 Skip to content

cyberpunkdreams update for 17 March 2022

Maintenance release

Share · View all patches · Build 8391712 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • The Warren now counts as living space and a place to stay in the slums if you no longer have access to Palisade.

  • -- If Ann's living there, her location will change automatically.

  • Reduced the Daily bread target slightly for newer characters (less than 200 days in).

  • Added a reminder to Going down about Daily bread.

  • You can now give your crew a little last minute cash on Daily bread.

  • "Keep them happy" crew options no longer recruit more crew.

  • "Keep them happy" crew options are now always available and all have a cash option.

  • "Keep them happy" cash options are now higher.

  • You can no longer get Poor employer your first time going through Daily bread.

  • -- Existing Poor employer stats have been removed.

  • Items for sale at the homeless camp now rotate with every purchase.

  • Updated the engine to its latest dependencies.

  • Updated Steam SDK to the latest version.

  • New artwork.

  • Fixed a possible problem with getting locked on a scene when leaving Zane's place.

  • Fixed a problem that could lock you in on Buying from Corpse.

  • Fixed urgent homeless camp errands sometimes causing a problem.

  • Fixed Sex with Smith not giving relationship troubles.

  • Fixed running out of fuel at the depot not removing the fuel merchant job.

  • Fixed a problem with using a Background consideration to find Mad Mike.

  • Fixed not being able to sell heavy weapons when working a deal in the slums.

  • Fixed single digit dollar amounts being converted to words.

  • Fixed a rare bug with Doing time left on when leaving jail.

  • Fixed a problem with Someone's waiting for you being blank.

  • Fixed showing the discounted credit price immediately after buying your first subscription.

  • Fixed a potential problem with getting some specific wounds before entering the city for the first time.

  • Fixed being able to start dating someone else while in the middle of Pursuing/Irene.

  • Fixed Mirabelle's story only being able to continue if you have somewhere to stay in the slums.

  • Fixed Post-coital bliss not triggering other DMM cards.

  • Fixed some potential problems with Off your guard, just for a second.

  • Fixed a problem with the count on Total sidekicks if you assign one as a companion.

  • Fixed possibly still having a vehicle equipped if you're in jail.

  • Fixed some more typos; thanks for the reports!

