Maintenance release

The Warren now counts as living space and a place to stay in the slums if you no longer have access to Palisade.
-- If Ann's living there, her location will change automatically.
Reduced the Daily bread target slightly for newer characters (less than 200 days in).
Added a reminder to Going down about Daily bread.
You can now give your crew a little last minute cash on Daily bread.
"Keep them happy" crew options no longer recruit more crew.
"Keep them happy" crew options are now always available and all have a cash option.
"Keep them happy" cash options are now higher.
You can no longer get Poor employer your first time going through Daily bread.
-- Existing Poor employer stats have been removed.
Items for sale at the homeless camp now rotate with every purchase.
Updated the engine to its latest dependencies.
Updated Steam SDK to the latest version.
New artwork.
Fixed a possible problem with getting locked on a scene when leaving Zane's place.
Fixed a problem that could lock you in on Buying from Corpse.
Fixed urgent homeless camp errands sometimes causing a problem.
Fixed Sex with Smith not giving relationship troubles.
Fixed running out of fuel at the depot not removing the fuel merchant job.
Fixed a problem with using a Background consideration to find Mad Mike.
Fixed not being able to sell heavy weapons when working a deal in the slums.
Fixed single digit dollar amounts being converted to words.
Fixed a rare bug with Doing time left on when leaving jail.
Fixed a problem with Someone's waiting for you being blank.
Fixed showing the discounted credit price immediately after buying your first subscription.
Fixed a potential problem with getting some specific wounds before entering the city for the first time.
Fixed being able to start dating someone else while in the middle of Pursuing/Irene.
Fixed Mirabelle's story only being able to continue if you have somewhere to stay in the slums.
Fixed Post-coital bliss not triggering other DMM cards.
Fixed some potential problems with Off your guard, just for a second.
Fixed a problem with the count on Total sidekicks if you assign one as a companion.
Fixed possibly still having a vehicle equipped if you're in jail.
Fixed some more typos; thanks for the reports!
cyberpunkdreams update for 17 March 2022
Maintenance release
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update