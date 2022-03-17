Ragnarock x Gloryhammer RAID #1

AHOY Vikings!

It's time for you to get on board for the 1st Ragnarock RAID featuring Gloryhammer!

This first RAID (Paid downloadable pack) brings with its news songs, new collectibles and more to come. We are also bringing new features to the game for everyone!

1. Gloryhammer RAID :

6 new Gloryhammer songs

songs 3 difficulty levels for each song

Including a 10+ minutes song

New Gloryhammer hammer

New Gloryhammer RAID songs available for multiplayer (exclusively between people who own the RAID)

2. New features for everyone :

Create Local Profiles for all family members in addition to the main profile (The preferences/medals/ghosts of these local profiles are saved locally and their scores appear only in the local leaderboards. Only the graphic settings are common to all).

in addition to the main profile (The preferences/medals/ghosts of these local profiles are saved locally and their scores appear only in the local leaderboards. Only the graphic settings are common to all). New Local Leaderboard

Display of the remaining time until the end the song in solo/multi at the front of the boat

in solo/multi at the front of the boat Display of the player's position during a multiplayer race at the front of the boat

at the front of the boat Possibility to choose another song at the end of your run (to quickly continue without going through the lobby when you play alone)

(to quickly continue without going through the lobby when you play alone) Increase of the min/max height of the drums in the settings

3. Custom songs :

Possibility to play custom songs in private multiplayer (if other players have them too)

(if other players have them too) Subfolders are now available to organize your custom songs

are now available to organize your custom songs Added API to send custom song scores to a url (can be activated in Advanced Settings by checking the box)

to send custom song scores to a url (can be activated in Advanced Settings by checking the box) The OST songs no longer overwrite the custom songs of the same name

4. Fix :

Performance optimization on the song menu

Ragnarock no longer crashes when you have too many custom songs on Quest

Ragnarock no longer crashes when you delete a custom song while the game is open

So, that's it for today! As usual, we are still hard at work so stay tuned. We want to thank you for playing, giving us feedback, and inspiring us to keep improving Ragnarock!

See you soon for more news on Ragnarock !