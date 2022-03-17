 Skip to content

AGNI update for 17 March 2022

Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 8391501 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[Fix] deletion of old assets
[Fix] light will render better in levels
[Fix] there were holes in some levels
[Fix] correction of a chain of obstacles at the beginning of the level that was quite difficult to pass
[Fix] you could display the rewards without having obtained them
[Fix] typo/spelling and translation issues
[Fix] the next button did not bring to the next level
[Fix] sfx sounds are now well managed in options
[Fix] obstacle that removed 2 life points

Changed files in this update

AGNI Content Depot 1822341
