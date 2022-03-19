We have just released a new update for ChilloutVR on stable branch.
ChilloutVR 2022r164
New Camera System
The Camera was completely replaced with a new system
The new camera has a system for implementing camera mods. The following mods are included by default:
- Camera Attachment: Attaches the camera to the world
- Local Player: Toggles if the local Player is visible for the camera
- network Player: Toggles if other Players are visible for the camera
- Greyscale: Applies a greyscale filter
- Sepia: Applies a sepia filter
- Auto Exposure: Reduces overall brightness when too bright or increases it when it is too dark
- Paneosphere: Allows the capture of 360 stereo panosphere images
- Chroma Key: Disables all layers except the 2 player layers and replaces the skybox with green
- Player Face Tracking: Automatically points the camera at you
- Nightvision: Applies a night vision filter that boosts brightness
- Autofocus: Applies a depth of field effect that is focussed on what the camera is pointed at
- Image Stabilization: Applies a stabilization to the cameras position and rotation
- Auto Orbit: Lets the camera Orbit around the control panel at a configurable distance and speed
- Drone Mode: This allows you to control the camera directly
The design was reworked to fit our new design language
The Camera can be controlled using simple gestures
The following will come to the camera soon after with an experimental update:
- Color Picker for chroma key
- Image Resolution Option
- Orbit Origin Settings
UI
- Fixed a bug that lead to the advanced avatar menu not loading fully when a 3D joystick was present https://forums.abinteractive.net/d/450-3d-joystick-breaks-quickmenu-adv-settings
- Fixed a bug that lead to game crashes when reloading the UI multiple times in quick succession https://forums.abinteractive.net/d/468-ui-refresh-crash, https://forums.abinteractive.net/d/323-refreshing-the-ui-crashes-the-game
- The quick menu now has haptic and audible feedback when interacting with the buttons. The new main menu will have the same level of feedback
- Fixed the scrolling in the Advanced Avatar Profile List
- The pointer ray now has a new design
- The painter ray thickness is now scaled with the avatar
General
- The intro animation was replaced with a new one
- Advanced Avatar and prop Particle interactions no longer require a collider to work, so it can be used on avatars without leading to self-collision https://forums.abinteractive.net/d/271-particle-triggered-advanced-avatar-triggers-yeet-you-in-all-directions/3
- Fixed an issue where the area offset was not taken into account on trigger stay tasks set to set from position https://forums.abinteractive.net/d/472-trigger-offset-wrong-value
- Fixed an issue were Objects where highlighted even tho the pickup component was disabled https://forums.abinteractive.net/d/264-pickup-object-script
- Added options for reference Audio Sources to the Particle Sound Component https://forums.abinteractive.net/d/462-particle-sound-controlling-values-of-its-created-audio-source
- Fixed general issues with pointer detection
- Changed the initialization of magica cloth. This should reduce the occurrence of magica cloth related crashes.
- When the right or both VR hand controllers are disabled or missing, you are able to target objects by looking at them and interact either using a mouse or a gamepad.
- Digital Deadzones are now disabled by default
- Grip to Grab is now enabled by default
- Gamepad Input is now disabled by default
- Pictures are now always saved to the picture directory
- Pictures are now saved in separate folders for year and month
- The Attachment component now supports HMD/MainCamera attachment in tracker mode
- Implemented a telepathic Grab System that allows you to pull objects towards you. In VR you need to hold the trigger and flick your controller. In Desktop you can hold left click and scroll towards you
- Implemented the first draft of physics-based syncing. This will sync objects after they are thrown or are getting hit by objects held by a player
- Objects are now dropped/Deattached when they are moved over the network
- Added an Alternative Rescale Mode under experimental settings, for recalculating viewpoint offset in scalable avatars. Disabled by default.
- Fixed a bug that led to portal pano image not loading properly. You may need to delete wrongly formatted pano images from your cache.
Avatar
- Fixed an exploit, where avatar colliders could bypass the collision settings https://forums.abinteractive.net/d/470-bypassing-collider-settings-for-other-people
- Fixed a bug where Advanced Avatar Triggers were affected by Player Intercollision settings https://forums.abinteractive.net/d/460-advancedspawnable-triggers
- Avatars now have a default pointer on their voice position with the type "mouth"
Worlds
- Fixed a bug where world objects attached to players would not sync https://forums.abinteractive.net/d/466-world-object-attached-to-player-does-not-sync
- Interactable on Particle Hit can now specify exclusive particle Systems https://forums.abinteractive.net/d/367-detect-a-certain-particle-with-an-interactable
- Interactables now have a gazeEnter/Exit event to detect if a player is looking at a certain object
- Fixed an issue where interactable actions with a delay were still executed when the component was disabled
- Layer 12 (CVRReserved1) is now set up as a layer that is only visible to the portable camera
Props
- Fixed a Bug where Sub Objects were not syncing properly while being attached https://forums.abinteractive.net/d/473-sub-object-not-syncing-when-attached
- Fixed a bug where Owner Current Grip was not reset when dropping a prop https://forums.abinteractive.net/d/467-owner-current-grip-does-not-update-properly
- Fixed a bug where the "Set Spawnable Value" Interactable action was not executed properly https://forums.abinteractive.net/d/464-interactable-set-spawnable-value-not-working
- Spawnable Triggers will use a present collider instead of generating a new one with the given dimensions
- The car controller handbrake input is now mapped in VR by pulling back the right stick
Interactable
- You can now specify a certain particle system in the interactable action "OnParticleHit"
- Fixed a Bug where delayed actions were not cleared when the interactable is disabled
- Added new Action "SetPropertyByValue" this allows you to set a component property by a variable buffer
- VariableBufferUpdate action now also sync their value when not updated by an interactable
- OnCron actions now also trigger directly on world load and don't wait for the next full minute to be reached
VideoPlayer
- Audio Playback Mode does now work in-game, can be toggled in the video player UI or via method call on runtime as well
- Fixed an issue where playlists would be visible underneath other UI elements
- Fixed an issue where dropdowns would not be displayed properly
- Fixed an issue where network sync would not work properly on props
- Fixed an issue that could lead to blocking the game's main thread
- Fixed an issue where initial values were not properly set in the video player
- Fixed an issue where initial values were not properly displayed in the UI
Components
- NEW AudioMaterialParser: Allows to parse audio data to a selected material https://forums.abinteractive.net/d/495-audio-data-for-materials
- NEW CustomRenderTextureUpdater: Allow to force the update of a render texture without the use of an additional camera
- NEW CVRGlobalMaterialPropertyUpdater: Allow so update of material properties globally over the whole map
- NEW TexturePropertyParser: Allows you to read pixel values from a render texture and applies them to selected properties
- NEW SnappingPoint: Can be used together with the PickupObject component to have Objects snap to predefined points
- NEW DistanceConstraint: Allows you to constraint 2 objects by a min and max distance
- GlobalShaderUpdater can now update textures as global shader textures
Some of the new Components and interactable actions require CCK 3.2 to be set up and uploaded. This Content Creation Kit update will be released in the upcoming days.
If you encounter any issues please be sure to report a bug. You can find information on how to do so here: https://forums.abinteractive.net/d/5-how-to-report-a-bug
If you would like to request a feature, you can check up on how to do so here: https://forums.abinteractive.net/d/7-how-to-request-a-feature
