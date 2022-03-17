Patch notes for 0.1.9.2

- Added first draft of Technical Manual accessible on the Data Pad. When the technical manual is open, touch the pad to a device to bring up the manual page.
- Increased the number of high energy particle impacts that are required to destroy large and medium sized components.
- Fix magnetosphere continuing to run when data input is false
- Fix single axis joystick jumping between axis when hand at maximum range
