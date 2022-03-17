 Skip to content

I Fetch Rocks update for 17 March 2022

Patch notes for 0.1.9.2

Share · View all patches · Build 8391282 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added first draft of Technical Manual accessible on the Data Pad. When the technical manual is open, touch the pad to a device to bring up the manual page.
  • Increased the number of high energy particle impacts that are required to destroy large and medium sized components.
  • Fix magnetosphere continuing to run when data input is false
  • Fix single axis joystick jumping between axis when hand at maximum range

Changed files in this update

I Fetch Rocks Content Depot 1543381
