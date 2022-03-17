 Skip to content

Project Sparrow update for 17 March 2022

0.1.19

Build 8391009

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue where the spectator controls were showing when you were a player
  • Reworded MOUSE INVERT AIM to INVERT MOUSE AIM
  • Better visibility for options in custom lobbies
  • Matchmaking Deathmatch games should no longer wait for players to connect
  • Fixed a bug where extra profile icons were showing in Deathmatch at the top of the screen
  • Note about queues added to the matchmaking modes
  • Describe game sesssions getting stuck on custom lobies now fixed
  • If matchmaking fails, it will automatically try the request a few times before ending
  • Cancelling matchmaking search will now be done instantly
  • Fixed a bug where starting a match in a custom game wouldn't actually connect you to the server
  • Added multiple calls for where certain server calls would fail to show to the user

