- Fixed an issue where the spectator controls were showing when you were a player
- Reworded MOUSE INVERT AIM to INVERT MOUSE AIM
- Better visibility for options in custom lobbies
- Matchmaking Deathmatch games should no longer wait for players to connect
- Fixed a bug where extra profile icons were showing in Deathmatch at the top of the screen
- Note about queues added to the matchmaking modes
- Describe game sesssions getting stuck on custom lobies now fixed
- If matchmaking fails, it will automatically try the request a few times before ending
- Cancelling matchmaking search will now be done instantly
- Fixed a bug where starting a match in a custom game wouldn't actually connect you to the server
- Added multiple calls for where certain server calls would fail to show to the user
Project Sparrow update for 17 March 2022
0.1.19
Patchnotes via Steam Community
