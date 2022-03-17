 Skip to content

Idiotic The Game update for 17 March 2022

Change Log Early Access 01.3

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Heyo! Fixed some more bugs that were bothering you guys.
I'm planning a visual rework soon before I add more content (to save myself from making some stuff twice). I can't give exactly a date because I'm dealing with other stuff as well rn but I'm still here and will probably bug you with feedback requests and minor changes until then.

Cheers :-)

change log:

  • made second jump slightly higher than first
  • made the wallrunning end after 2 sec of continuous wallrunning - resets when you land on the ground
  • made bullet spread 0 when adsing
  • (hopefully) fixed flinging sideways when you run out of wall when wallrunning
  • fixed having toggle crouch on while sliding: pressing crouch mid slide doesn't cancel the slide
  • fixed toggle crouch on: animation sometimes stay in crouch position even when it shouldn't
  • made the Not Bad recoil smaller and easier to control
  • added head bobbing when running
  • added a camera shakes when stopping vertically fast (aka falling hard)
  • added a 200 fps limit as requested
  • added a note about losing xp leaving mission in the pause menu
  • remembered to change the build version in the menu

