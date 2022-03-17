Change Log Early Access 01.3

Heyo! Fixed some more bugs that were bothering you guys.
I'm planning a visual rework soon before I add more content (to save myself from making some stuff twice). I can't give exactly a date because I'm dealing with other stuff as well rn but I'm still here and will probably bug you with feedback requests and minor changes until then.
Cheers :-)
change log:
- made second jump slightly higher than first
- made the wallrunning end after 2 sec of continuous wallrunning - resets when you land on the ground
- made bullet spread 0 when adsing
- (hopefully) fixed flinging sideways when you run out of wall when wallrunning
- fixed having toggle crouch on while sliding: pressing crouch mid slide doesn't cancel the slide
- fixed toggle crouch on: animation sometimes stay in crouch position even when it shouldn't
- made the Not Bad recoil smaller and easier to control
- added head bobbing when running
- added a camera shakes when stopping vertically fast (aka falling hard)
- added a 200 fps limit as requested
- added a note about losing xp leaving mission in the pause menu
- remembered to change the build version in the menu
