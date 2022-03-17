Patch 1.0.8k Released!

IMPROVEMENTS:
- Optimizations to movement code.
- Improvements to pathfinding around large obstacles.
- Wolf fights now don't block friendly courtship interactions.
- Increased tall grass rendering distance (so fawn/calf doesn't appear before it does, at least not as noticeably)
- "Hanging with the Pups" music now plays at rendezvous site as well as at den.
- Controller: Changed Left D-pad to Nametags and Down D-pad to Photo Mode (in singleplayer) and Chat (in multiplayer).
- Controller: On Load Game panel, when Filter popout is displayed, pressing "B" button now closes Filter popup instead of closing Load Game panel entirely.
- Controller: On Emotes panel, left/right shoulder bumpers are now used to switch between emote categories, instead of right thumbstick.
- Emotes: Current Favorite emote is now indicated with small "Favorite" text below it, and the glow-highlight that previously indicated that is now used as better feedback about which emote is currently highlighted by mouse or controller thumbstick.
- Emotes panel: Increased delay (from 0.5 seconds to 0.75s) upon selecting an emote before right joystick is active for camera control again.
- Courtship Emotes panel: Assigned correct icon for Confident Tail Wag.
- Setup New Multiplayer Game: Added popup about game modes.
- In Game Settings, increased height of Frame Rate dropdown menu to show all options.
- Enlarged Controls Mapping image (of keyboard, controller, or Steam Deck) for better readability on small screens.
- Updates to Game Help: Learn to Hunt.
- Added custom quest intro text in Lost River for experienced wolves.
BUGS FIXED:
- Pack wolves turn hostile after courtship if there's more than one group present. (Fixed by adding rejections to all spawned flocks sharing packs with the courting flocks.)
- Starting new courtship with NPC wolf immediately after rejecting trial mate causes problems.
- Maximum possible initial courtship level of interest is lower than it should be.
- Growling during fights still chases courtables away.
- Mate hangs around den after heading off on their own. (Reason: It has been "defeated" by something and interrupted their trip, yet not properly returning home either.)
- Autosave fails to fire when completing quests (so Experienced tag is not applied to wolf when completing Learn to Hunt quest).
- Pup cannot be targeted if you take it with you to hunting and then summon your mate (because your mate woofs to put all pups in the den before joining you, and the pup with you responds to that command even though far from den). (Fixed now, but it's still not recommended to bring pups on hunting or marking excursions. They really would rather stay back at the den.)
- NPC animals don't consider other animals to be obstacles (so they sometimes clip through other animals or get stuck walking in place behind them).
- Multiplayer: "Waiting for Others" notification locks up screen so player can't do anything.
- Multiplayer: Sometimes pups are outside the den at the start of Raise Pups quest, until the pups exit the den.
- Multiplayer: Disconnected alert is not always displayed if game loses connection with multiplayer server during loading process.
- Multiplayer: Sometimes chat from previous game is carried over into new game.
- Multiplayer: Spawning errors can cause lag for awhile.
- Multiplayer: Autosave fails during Age Perks/Birthday and Newborn Pups.
- Multiplayer: Can't close the "Submit report" alert after another player submits a bug report.
- Multiplayer: AFK players are still considered online for a little while in terms of quest progression.
- Mate keeps stopping mid-chase to growl.
- In-game messages: "Attempting to send message" notification can get stuck onscreen.
- Bug in View Pack panel can cause interface to stop responding to clicks.
- Can't access UI panels after sending friend request.
- Extra notifications sometimes appear when sending messages or adding users to pack.
- Can't reject a trial wolf.
- Account registration: Username field accepts spaces.
- "Ride of the Wapiti" music plays during parts of the elk showdown.
- Controller: Saved Game panels: Cannot use Delete Multiple option properly.
- Controller: Custom rebindings interfere with Emote panel RB/LB input.
- Controller: Can't rename pack in Pack Info panel.
- Controller: Can't dismiss Disconnected from Multiplayer notification.
- Controller: "Use controller?" notification appears after controller is already enabled to use.
- Elk can accidentally kill a raven, causing errors.
- In Slough Creek, distant flooded ponds flicker in fog.
- Terrain and water issues.
