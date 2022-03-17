 Skip to content

Rocket Science update for 17 March 2022

Patch v0.15.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed some issues found by @Gigantoherceg, @Pietrus1745 and @olafoertelt,

Release notes v0.15.1

Features:
  • staff cell will be marked if worker is not yet assigned to any building;
Changes:
  • reworked main menu a bit;
Known issues:
  • game stuck when pressing "Continue" button in the Main Menu after all saves were deleted;
  • wrong description for "Turn on lights" contract;
  • missing param in the description for "Put spacecraft into geostationary orbit" contract;
  • improved base tutoril step where you turn on engines after time warp, so engines will explode less frequently;

