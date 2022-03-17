Update notes for version 1.3.1

-
Character information for a new game is now saved temporarily after a new game is started, and prefilled if you attempt to make another new game in that same session. This should make seed searching easier with a set character description.
Decreased the rate at which AI gangs make gambling dens.
Bug fix: Check for quest completion was happening too infrequently in the quest "Casino Construction"
Bug fix: The name of Custom Cities were not appearing in the Crew Info UI.
Bug fix: In train stations, seasonal opportunities in passenger stations would rarely cancel each other out after availability periods changed
Fixed various typos
City of Gangsters update for 17 March 2022
