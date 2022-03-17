 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

City of Gangsters update for 17 March 2022

Update notes for version 1.3.1

Share · View all patches · Build 8390870 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Character information for a new game is now saved temporarily after a new game is started, and prefilled if you attempt to make another new game in that same session. This should make seed searching easier with a set character description.

  • Decreased the rate at which AI gangs make gambling dens.

  • Bug fix: Check for quest completion was happening too infrequently in the quest "Casino Construction"

  • Bug fix: The name of Custom Cities were not appearing in the Crew Info UI.

  • Bug fix: In train stations, seasonal opportunities in passenger stations would rarely cancel each other out after availability periods changed

  • Fixed various typos

Changed files in this update

City of Gangsters Windows Depot 1386782
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.