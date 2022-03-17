Happy St Patrick's Day!

Yeah yeah I know it's a lot of updates! I hope that's good, though.
Just a tiny one, added a Leprechaun Hat for St Patrick's Day, and a new Mountain pin for all Mountain enjoyers
Have a good St Patrick's Day everyone! Have fun and be safe!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Yeah yeah I know it's a lot of updates! I hope that's good, though.
Just a tiny one, added a Leprechaun Hat for St Patrick's Day, and a new Mountain pin for all Mountain enjoyers
Have a good St Patrick's Day everyone! Have fun and be safe!
Changed files in this update