Gorilla Tag update for 17 March 2022

Happy St Patrick's Day!

17 March 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Yeah yeah I know it's a lot of updates! I hope that's good, though.

Just a tiny one, added a Leprechaun Hat for St Patrick's Day, and a new Mountain pin for all Mountain enjoyers

Have a good St Patrick's Day everyone! Have fun and be safe!

