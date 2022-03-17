 Skip to content

Creatura update for 17 March 2022

Update 1.1.3

Last edited 17 March 2022 by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Balanced DNA sequencing duration
  • Balanced experience gains
  • Balanced experience required for research levels
  • Implemented scorpions
  • Genomes are now 128 codons long
  • Research level is no longer capped at 40
  • Animals DNA can mutate now pack behaviour
  • Plants DNA can mutate now leafs color gradients
  • DNA sequencing is now required for each specimen
  • Plants DNA can mutate now fruits and flowers color gradients
  • Plant color mutations are no longer limited to 3 variants per plant
  • Tutorial dialogues button references are now dynamically generated
  • Almanac species now inherit name of parent species if it is discovered
  • Animals DNA genome order is now unified and no longer affected by animal type
  • Plants DNA genome order is now unified and structural mutations no longer affect it

