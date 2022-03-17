- Balanced DNA sequencing duration
- Balanced experience gains
- Balanced experience required for research levels
- Implemented scorpions
- Genomes are now 128 codons long
- Research level is no longer capped at 40
- Animals DNA can mutate now pack behaviour
- Plants DNA can mutate now leafs color gradients
- DNA sequencing is now required for each specimen
- Plants DNA can mutate now fruits and flowers color gradients
- Plant color mutations are no longer limited to 3 variants per plant
- Tutorial dialogues button references are now dynamically generated
- Almanac species now inherit name of parent species if it is discovered
- Animals DNA genome order is now unified and no longer affected by animal type
- Plants DNA genome order is now unified and structural mutations no longer affect it
Creatura update for 17 March 2022
Update 1.1.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
