 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

GEHENA update for 17 March 2022

Game Update 17.03.2022

Share · View all patches · Build 8390565 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Language issue resolved.

Fixed pitch darkness in home scene. (Sometimes you have to use candles :) )

Zippo lighter spawn resolved

**We are working on other issues

For any question zeragamestudio@gmail.com**

Changed files in this update

GEHENA Content Depot 1899991
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.