- Fixed Axiom refusing to fly to Woodworm Scrubs in The Past a Prison mission of Pirate story
- Fixed objective sometimes reverting to Install Mod in Brantlee Northriver's Competition mission of Avarice story.
- Fixed ammo selection disappearing when using ship editor in custom gamestarts.
- Fixed Erlking turret blueprints not being obtainable.
X4: Foundations update for 17 March 2022
5.00 Hotfix 2 released
Patchnotes via Steam Community
