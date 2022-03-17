 Skip to content

X4: Foundations update for 17 March 2022

5.00 Hotfix 2 released

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed Axiom refusing to fly to Woodworm Scrubs in The Past a Prison mission of Pirate story
  • Fixed objective sometimes reverting to Install Mod in Brantlee Northriver's Competition mission of Avarice story.
  • Fixed ammo selection disappearing when using ship editor in custom gamestarts.
  • Fixed Erlking turret blueprints not being obtainable.

