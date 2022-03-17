 Skip to content

Neon Tail update for 17 March 2022

Build 0.18.2.44

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Finished the Neon Tail Shop.
  • Added 11 new plot missions.
  • Added new Portraits and dialogs.
  • Added new animations and cutscenes.
  • Added the Invasion Manager, managing all enemies.
  • Added NavMesh system, and new Zombeanie AI code.
  • Polished missions from TGS feedbacks.
  • Added new special effects and sounds.
  • Added 2 new music tracks. (Thank you Xonah!)
  • Added visual Grinding Aiming Helper.
  • Combat system update, Recovery hop, post Hypershot hop.
  • Added 3 new Street Races in Etial District.
  • Updated all Street Races with respawns on difficult jumps.
  • Added 5 new cosmetics, 1 new shop, and 8 new figurines.
  • Had fun streaming progress, come and hang out with us!

For more details about the update check our discord channel.";

