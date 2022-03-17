Build 0.18.2.44

- Finished the Neon Tail Shop.
- Added 11 new plot missions.
- Added new Portraits and dialogs.
- Added new animations and cutscenes.
- Added the Invasion Manager, managing all enemies.
- Added NavMesh system, and new Zombeanie AI code.
- Polished missions from TGS feedbacks.
- Added new special effects and sounds.
- Added 2 new music tracks. (Thank you Xonah!)
- Added visual Grinding Aiming Helper.
- Combat system update, Recovery hop, post Hypershot hop.
- Added 3 new Street Races in Etial District.
- Updated all Street Races with respawns on difficult jumps.
- Added 5 new cosmetics, 1 new shop, and 8 new figurines.
- Had fun streaming progress, come and hang out with us!
For more details about the update check our discord channel.";
