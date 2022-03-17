PATCH [92_5] Bug Fixes

Hey all please enjoy the results of a HUGE bug bash the dev team has focused on over the past 2 weeks! Still more fixes and improvements to come in future patches, thanks for all the feedback from our players in helping us to improve PokerStars VR.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed an issue where players couldn't see some games in the browser
- Fixed an edge-case error when joining poker tables related to having apparel equipped
- Fixed client-side null references after remote players split on blackjack
- Fixed Gold Mine Exit gamble mission bug
- Fixed infinite prop spawn from purse
- Fixed certain hats blocking too much Field of View
- Fixed infinite SFX caused by purse/clutch and wallet
- Fixed an instance where purchasing a store item would not immediately add it to the player's stash
- Fixed earnings in the roulette watch UI not visually updating after win
- Fixed tool tip info not appearing after loading animation
- Fixed watch menu break for Washington State players if they select subscribed player's profile in the watch menu
- Fixed player losing apparel until re-equipping when leaving tables/changing scenes
- Fixed visual error in blackjack winning UI readout when rebet
- Fixed several prop + apparel visual issues
- Fixed an instance where chips became unselectable when reconnecting to poker table
- Fixed spin wheel breaking when a player leaves lobby while someone is spinning
- Fixed another Gold Mine Exit Gamble Mission not paying out to players
- Fixed player being dealt Big Blind twice when new joiners enter the table
- Fixed an edge case for mercy reloads
- Fixed gifted player packs not displaying as "Owned" immediately
- Fixed "Buy/Gift" buttons disappearing if choosing pack through "View Contents" button
- Fixed an edge case where SNG winner disconnected from SNG before showdown caused other two players to get first place
- Fixed long pause between PokerStars VR loading animation + Loading message being displayed
- Fixed props not muting when using "Mute Button" master list
- Fixed an issue where privacy bubbles were not working on Blackjack tables
Changed depots in qatesting branch