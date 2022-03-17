 Skip to content

PokerStars VR update for 17 March 2022

PATCH [92_5] Bug Fixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hey all please enjoy the results of a HUGE bug bash the dev team has focused on over the past 2 weeks! Still more fixes and improvements to come in future patches, thanks for all the feedback from our players in helping us to improve PokerStars VR.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue where players couldn't see some games in the browser
  • Fixed an edge-case error when joining poker tables related to having apparel equipped
  • Fixed client-side null references after remote players split on blackjack
  • Fixed Gold Mine Exit gamble mission bug
  • Fixed infinite prop spawn from purse
  • Fixed certain hats blocking too much Field of View
  • Fixed infinite SFX caused by purse/clutch and wallet
  • Fixed an instance where purchasing a store item would not immediately add it to the player's stash
  • Fixed earnings in the roulette watch UI not visually updating after win
  • Fixed tool tip info not appearing after loading animation
  • Fixed watch menu break for Washington State players if they select subscribed player's profile in the watch menu
  • Fixed player losing apparel until re-equipping when leaving tables/changing scenes
  • Fixed visual error in blackjack winning UI readout when rebet
  • Fixed several prop + apparel visual issues
  • Fixed an instance where chips became unselectable when reconnecting to poker table
  • Fixed spin wheel breaking when a player leaves lobby while someone is spinning
  • Fixed another Gold Mine Exit Gamble Mission not paying out to players
  • Fixed player being dealt Big Blind twice when new joiners enter the table
  • Fixed an edge case for mercy reloads
  • Fixed gifted player packs not displaying as "Owned" immediately
  • Fixed "Buy/Gift" buttons disappearing if choosing pack through "View Contents" button
  • Fixed an edge case where SNG winner disconnected from SNG before showdown caused other two players to get first place
  • Fixed long pause between PokerStars VR loading animation + Loading message being displayed
  • Fixed props not muting when using "Mute Button" master list
  • Fixed an issue where privacy bubbles were not working on Blackjack tables

